Euro 2020: Austria beat Ukraine to reach last 16 for first time

Watch highlights as Christoph Baumgartner's close-range finish proves enough to help Austria reach the knockout stages of the European Championship for the first time.

MATCH REPORT: Austria reach last 16 with Ukraine win

