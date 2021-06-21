Euro 2020: Austria beat Ukraine to reach last 16 for first time
Watch highlights as Christoph Baumgartner's close-range finish proves enough to help Austria reach the knockout stages of the European Championship for the first time.
MATCH REPORT: Austria reach last 16 with Ukraine win
Watch highlights of Ukraine v Austria & North Macedonia v Netherlands on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer.
Available to UK users only.
