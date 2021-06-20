Euro 2020: Four brilliant goals as Switzerland beat Turkey 3-1 in Baku
Watch highlights as Switzerland give themselves a strong chance of qualifying for the last 16 of Euro 2020 as one of the best third-placed sides by beating Turkey 3-1 and finishing with four points.
MATCH REPORT: Wales in last 16 despite defeat in Rome
Watch highlights of Italy v Wales & Switzerland v Turkey on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer at 22:35
