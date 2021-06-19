BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Alvaro Morata scores for Spain against Poland after VAR overrules offside call

Forward Alvaro Morata's goal stands after an initial offside decision. VAR determined he was onside to give Spain a 1-0 lead over Poland in Seville, during Euro 2020.

FOLLOW: Euro 2020: Watch Spain 1-0 Poland - Morata opens scoring after VAR check

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship