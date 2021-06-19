BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Antoine Griezmann equalises against Hungary after good work from Kylian Mbappe

Forward Antoine Griezmann equalises against Hungary from a Kylian Mbappe cross to give France a much-needed goal, in front of a capacity crowd in Budapest, during Euro 2020.

