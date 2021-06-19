BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Attila Fiola scores shock Hungary opener against France and celebrates wildly

Defender Attila Fiola opens the scoring against the run of play, sliding a shot past Hugo Lloris to put Hungary 1-0 ahead against world champions France, in front of a capacity crowd in Budapest, during Euro 2020.

