Euro 2020: Attila Fiola scores shock Hungary opener against France and celebrates wildly
Defender Attila Fiola opens the scoring against the run of play, sliding a shot past Hugo Lloris to put Hungary 1-0 ahead against world champions France, in front of a capacity crowd in Budapest, during Euro 2020.
