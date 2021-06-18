Euro 2020: 'Controversial award of the penalty' - Patrik Schick scores spot-kick after VAR check
Patrik Schick puts the Czech Republic 1-0 up against Croatia after converting a controversial penalty when VAR asked referee Carlos del Cerro Grande to take a second look at an elbow from Dejan Lovren.
