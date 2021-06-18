How Cristiano Ronaldo's reaction to sponsors' bottles has created a Euro 2020 sub-plot
BBC Sport looks at how Cristiano Ronaldo's decision to remove two Coca-Cola bottles from his press conference table became one of the ongoing sub-plots of Euro 2020, involving Belgium's Romelu Lukaku, Scotland's John McGinn and Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko.
READ MORE: Euro 2020: Uefa warns teams could be fined if they move drinks at news conferences
