Euro 2020: 'At times he was doing it all on his own' - MOTD pundits praise Sweden star Alexander Isak
Match of the Day pundits Alex Scott, Micah Richards and Ashley Williams praise Alexander Isak's performance during Sweden's 1-0 victory over Slovakia in the Euro 2020 group stage in St Petersburg.
