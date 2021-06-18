Euro 2020: Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will test Italy according to Connor Roberts
Wales defender Connor Roberts believes star men Gareth Bale and Aaron Ramsey will cause Italy problems in their final Group A match at Euro 2020 in Rome on Sunday.
Italy have beaten Turkey and Switzerland 3-0 so far in the competition, but Bale and Ramsey were in great form as Wales beat Turkey 2-0 to put themselves on the brink of qualification.
