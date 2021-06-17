Euro 2020: Denzel Dumfries doubles Netherlands advantage
Donyell Malen is sent clear by Memphis Depay before unselfishly laying the ball off for Denzel Dumfries to put the Netherlands 2-0 up against Austria in Group C of the European Championship.
