Match of the Day pundit Alan Shearer praises Kevin de Bruyne's "classy" match-winning contribution against Denmark and the Belgium playmaker's refusal to celebrate his goal in tribute to Christian Eriksen.

REPORT: Denmark 1-2 Belgium

READ MORE:Belgium's 'X factor' proves the difference

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only