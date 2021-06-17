Euro 2020: Kevin de Bruyne-inspired Belgium beat Denmark to reach last 16
Belgium reach the European Championship last 16 as Kevin de Bruyne inspires a 2-1 victory over Denmark with a goal and an assist after Yussuf Poulsen had put the hosts into a shock early lead in Copenhagen.
REPORT: Denmark 1-2 Belgium
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship