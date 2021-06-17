BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Copenhagen crowd erupts as Yussuf Poulsen hands Denmark early lead against Belgium

Yussuf Poulsen fires Denmark into a shock early lead against Belgium in Copenhagen in their Group B encounter in the European Championship.

