Andriy Yarmolenko and Roman Yaremchuk score in a 2-1 victory for Ukraine in the European Championship against a spirited North Macedonia, who battled back with a second-half goal from Ezgjan Alioski.

REPORT: Ukraine 2-1 North Macedonia

COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only