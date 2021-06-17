Euro 2020: Dramatic sequence of play leads to Ezgjan Alioski goal for North Macedonia
Ezgjan Alioski misses a penalty then scores the rebound to cap a mad minute that also included two fine stops by goalkeeper Georgiy Bushchan as North Macedonia reduce Ukraine's lead to 2-1 in the European Championship.
