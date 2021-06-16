Euro 2020: Turkey 0-2 Wales: Robert Page Page 'couldn't be more proud' of Wales players
Wales manager Robert Page says he "couldn't be more proud" of his players, after they beat Turkey 2-0 to take a big step towards qualifying for the second round of Euro 2020.
REPORT: Wales claim vital win against Turkey
WATCH MORE: How Bale and Ramsey made the difference for Wales
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship