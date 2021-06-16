Euro 2020: Aaron Ramsey & Connor Roberts' goals seal vital Wales win against Turkey
Watch highlights as Aaron Ramsey and Connor Roberts' goals clinch a vital win for Wales against Turkey in Baku that puts them into a strong position in Group A at Euro 2020.
REPORT: Wales take huge step with Turkey win
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport website, app and BBC iPlayer
