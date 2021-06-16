Euro 2020: Gareth Bale blazes penalty over bar for Wales against Turkey
Gareth Bale fires a penalty over the bar after earning the spot-kick himself as Wales remain 1-0 up against Turkey in Baku in the European Championship
