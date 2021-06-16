Euro 2020: Aleksei Miranchuk's classy finish seals victory for Russia over Finland
Watch highlights as Aleksei Miranchuk's classy first-half finish proves enough for Russia to seal victory over Finland in St Petersburg and earn their first points in Group B of the 2020 European Championship.
REPORT: Russia defeat Finland in St Petersburg
COVERAGE DETAILS: How to follow today's matches on the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only
