Euro 2020: Italy seal Switzerland win with three quality goals

Manuel Locatelli's high-quality brace and a late strike from Ciro Immobile seal a 3-0 win for Italy against Switzerland and clinch their place in the last 16 of the European Championships.

REPORT: Impressive Italy beat Switzerland to reach last 16

European Championship