Euro 2020: Aaron Ramsey converts Gareth Bale pass to put Wales ahead against Turkey
Aaron Ramsey chests down a Gareth Bale through-ball before firing Wales ahead against Turkey in Baku in the Group A encounter at the European Championship.
