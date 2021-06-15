BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo scores lovely winner for Portugal

Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second and Portugal's third goal of their 3-0 win against Hungary at Euro 2020 after Ferreira Silva's through ball splits the Hungarian defence, which allows the captain to finish from close range.

MATCH REPORT: Ronaldo makes history in Portugal win

