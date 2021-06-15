Euro 2020: Cristiano Ronaldo scores lovely winner for Portugal
Cristiano Ronaldo scores his second and Portugal's third goal of their 3-0 win against Hungary at Euro 2020 after Ferreira Silva's through ball splits the Hungarian defence, which allows the captain to finish from close range.
