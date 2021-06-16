After their opening 1-1 draw with Switzerland, Wales are again in Baku on Wednesday to face a Turkey side smarting from a 3-0 loss in Italy.

The Baku Olympic Stadium was neutral territory in the Group A opener but that will change against Turkey, who with their close ties to Azerbaijan should have the vast majority of the 30,000 fans expected to gather for the 17:00 BST kick-off.

