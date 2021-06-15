Gambling and sport: 'You are not on your own' - message to women with gambling problems
Former gambler Stacey Goodwin speaks to BBC Sport about the help available for women with gambling problems, saying that reaching out to a group of women "made the difference" in her recovery from addiction.
