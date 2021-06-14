Christian Eriksen: 'Heat of moment' decision to play should not have been made - Kasper Schmeichel
Goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel says the decision to resume the game between Denmark and Finland at Euro 2020 should not have been made so soon after Christian Eriksen's collapse.
