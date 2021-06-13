Euro 2020 Netherlands 3-2 Ukraine: Netherlands claim victory in five-goal thriller
The Netherlands claim their first victory of Euro 2020 in dramatic fashion, after beating Ukraine 3-2 with a Denzel Dumfries winner ten minutes from full-time.
MATCH REPORT: Netherlands beat Ukraine in five-goal thriller
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship