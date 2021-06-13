Euro 2020: 'Pure quality' - Yarmolenko scores wonder goal for Ukraine
Ukraine's Andriy Yarmolenko scores a wonder goal with a brilliant curling shot from outside the 18-yard box against the Netherlands in Amsterdam during Euro 2020.
MATCH REPORT: Netherlands beat Ukraine in five-goal thriller
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
