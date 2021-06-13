Euro 2020 Austria 3-1 North Macedonia: Classy Austria hit three as they beat North Macedonia
Austria get their first ever European championship win as they beat North Macedonia 3-1 in Bucharest, while Goran Pandev scores North Macedonia's first goal in a major international tournament in Bucharest.
MATCH REPORT: Austria earn first ever European Championship win
