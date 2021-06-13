Austria get their first ever European championship win as they beat North Macedonia 3-1 in Bucharest, while Goran Pandev scores North Macedonia's first goal in a major international tournament in Bucharest.

MATCH REPORT: Austria earn first ever European Championship win

