Euro 2020: Goalkeeper Danny Ward sees Wales draw with Switzerland as 'something to build on'
Goalkeeper Danny Ward believes it was important not to lose their opening game and that Wales showed "great togetherness" in a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.
Ward - voted Wales top performer by BBC website users - said the heat in Baku made for tough conditions.
