Euro 2020: Lukaku and Meunier goals seal Belgium win against Russia

A strike from Thomas Meunier and a Romelu Lukaku brace seals the win for Belgium in their opening game of Euro 2020 against Russia at the St Petersburg Stadium.

MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Belgium 3-0 Russia - Lukaku scores twice and pays Eriksen tribute

European Championship