BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Romelu Lukaku pays tribute to Christian Eriksen after scoring against Russia

Romelu Lukaku pays tribute to Christian Eriksen after scoring against Russia, to give Belgium their first goal of the night at Euro 2020.

MATCH REPORT: Euro 2020: Belgium 3-0 Russia - Lukaku scores twice and pays Eriksen tribute

Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC

Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer

Available to UK users only.

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship