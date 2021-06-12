BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Joel Pohjanpalo scores Finland winner against Denmark

Joel Pohjanpalo opens the scoring against Denmark with a diving header from a Jere Uronen cross, to give Finland their first win at a major finals at the Parken Stadium during Euro 2020.

MATCH REPORT: Finland win first game at major finals

