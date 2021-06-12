BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Former lifeguard Kieffer Moore saved a few lives for Wales - Williams

BBC Sport pundit and former Wales defender Ashley Williams says Kieffer Moore "saved a few lives tonight" after he scored Wales' equaliser in their 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

MATCH HIGHLIGHTS: Moore's header rescues Wales and secures draw

MATCH REPORT: Moore rescues Wales against Switzerland

