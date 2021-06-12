Euro 2020: Finland applaud Denmark players back on to pitch after Christian Eriksen collapse
Finland's players applaud Denmark back on to the pitch as they return to complete the fixture after it was confirmed that Christian Eriksen was in a "stablised condition" in hospital after he had collapsed on the pitch in Copenhagen.
