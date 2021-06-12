BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Kieffer Moore's header rescues Wales and secures draw with Switzerland

Kieffer Moore's header rescues Wales after Breel Embolo's opening goal for Switzerland, resulting in the first draw of Euro 2020 at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.

MATCH REPORT: Moore rescues Wales against Switzerland

