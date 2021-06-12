Euro 2020: 'Wonderful' Kieffer Moore header gives Wales an equaliser
Kieffer Moore gives Wales the equaliser and their first goal of Euro 2020 with a glancing header from a Joe Morrell cross against Switzerland at the Olympic Stadium.
FOLLOW: Wales v Switzerland - live text and commentary
Uefa Euro 2020: How to follow across the BBC
Watch highlights of Euro 2020 on BBC One, BBC Two, the BBC Sport app and BBC iPlayer
Available to UK users only.
- Published
- Section
- BBC Sport
- Subsection
- European Championship