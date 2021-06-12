BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Breel Embolo opens the scoring for Switzerland against Wales with header

Breel Embolo opens the scoring for Switzerland, beating Wales' Danny Ward with powerful header from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner at the Olympic Stadium during Euro 2020.

