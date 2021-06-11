Finland youth & Watford left-back Tomas Galvez is the final wonderkid to take on our MOTDx Euros Challenge
Finland youth player and Watford left-back Tomas Galvez finishes in style in the final episode of our MOTDx Euros Wonderkids Challenge.
