Belgium and Brighton player Antef Tsoungui smashes our MOTDx Euros challenge
Belgium and Brighton U18 player Antef Tsoungui shows why he's so rated by scoring big in our MOTDx Euros Wonderkids challenge.
He is the fifth player to take part... you can catch the previous episodes below. Don't miss the final episode coming this Friday.
