Captain Gareth Bale says it will be "amazing" for Wales to play in front of their fans for the first time since 2019 when they face Albania in their final friendly before Euro 2020.

There will be up to 6,500 at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday for one of the Welsh Government's pilot events for the safe return of spectators.

On Monday Wales fly to Baku, where they face Switzerland in their opening Euro 2020 match on 12 June.