'I felt for the boys tonight' - Hamilton laments absence of Glenavon fans

Glenavon manager Gary Hamilton expresses his disappointment at his side's European play-off semi-final defeat by Larne and the absence of supporters of the Lurgan Blues at the game.

Martin Donnelly's dramatic winner three minutes into injury-time secured a 2-1 win and passage into Saturday's final against Cliftonville.

Away teams were to be entitled to an allocation of 20% of the tickets for the games but Larne said they were unable to accommodate travelling supporters on this occasion and informed the Lurgan club of the circumstances.