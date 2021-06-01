Midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes reaching a second successive European Championship has set a new benchmark for Wales.

After reaching the semi-finals at Euro 2016 - the first time Wales qualified for a major tournament since the 1958 World Cup - they begin their Euro 2020 campaign against Switzerland in Baku on Saturday, 12 June.

Juventus star Ramsey is back fit after a "frustrating" period of injuries and hopes Wales can build on their 2016 legacy to inspire future generations.