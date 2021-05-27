Watch the goals from this week's Women's Premiership action as Cliftonville maintain their perfect start to the season and Glentoran and Crusaders also win.

Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan scored the winner as leaders Cliftonville made it five wins out of five with a 1-0 victory at Sion Swifts.

Glentoran moved into second spot with a thumping 8-2 win away to Derry City while Crusaders Strikers beat Linfield 1-0.

