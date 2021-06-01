BBC Sport

Euro 2020: Scotland's dramatic Euro 2020 play-off qualifying match against Serbia, in which goalkeeper David Marshall became the hero

Ahead of Euro 2020, BBC Sport looks back at Scotland's dramatic route to the tournament, when they met Serbia in the qualifying play-offs.

Available to UK users only

WATCH MORE: 'Our wait is over' - Watch the BBC trail for our UEFA Euro 2020 coverage

Follow Euro 2020 across the BBC from June 11th

Published
Section
BBC Sport
Subsection
European Championship