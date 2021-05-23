West Ham 3-0 Southampton: Saints should be more like Hammers - Ralph Hasenhuttl
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says his side should look to emulate the successes of final-day opponents West Ham United after a disappointing season.
MATCH REPORT: West Ham 3-0 Southampton
