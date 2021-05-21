'I actually enjoy it' - Blues boss Healy thrilled after proving doubters wrong
Linfield manager David Healy says he enjoys being "written off" after guiding his side to Irish Cup success against Larne.
Linfield deservedly beat Larne 2-1 in Friday night's Mourneview Park decider to set up a potential league and cup double.
"Credit to these players, they get written off and myself as a manager I get written off, I actually enjoy it; I get a buzz off it in a sad way at times," said Healy.
