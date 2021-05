Cardiff City's Sol Bamba and his wife Chloe tell Lynsey Hooper about his non-Hodgkin lymphoma diagnosis, the support he received from his club and the NHS, and his return to playing after revealing he is cancer free.

Watch the full interview with Sol Bamba on Football Focus on Saturday, 22 May at 12:00 BST on BBC One, iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.