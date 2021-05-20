Cardiff City defender Sol Bamba tells BBC Football Focus he wants to play for another year to thank fans who have supported him throughout his recent illness.

Bamba was diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma in January, but announced today that he is now cancer free.

