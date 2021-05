West Ham manager David Moyes praises his team's character after they lose goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski to injury in the warm-up, miss an early penalty and concede the first goal but go on to beat West Bromwich Albion 3-1 at the Hawthorns.

Watch highlights from Wednesday's games on Match of the Day on BBC iPlayer.