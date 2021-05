Tottenham Hotspur interim head coach Ryan Mason says he is "bitterly disappointed" after his side's 2-1 defeat by Aston Villa and says that Spurs had "given them two goals".

MATCH REPORT: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Aston Villa

Watch Match of the Day on Wednesday, 19 May at 22:45 on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport app.